D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,215 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 913.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

