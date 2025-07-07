D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

