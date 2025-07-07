Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 338.26, a P/E/G ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 221,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,125. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,413 shares of company stock valued at $94,440,927 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.