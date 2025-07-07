Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 731,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,605.04. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,413 shares of company stock valued at $94,440,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $155.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.26, a PEG ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

