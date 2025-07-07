DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.