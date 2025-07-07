DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

