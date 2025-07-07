DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 826 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $202.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.