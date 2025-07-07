DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $718,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.