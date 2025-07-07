DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $164.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

