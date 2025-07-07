DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $590.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.54 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This trade represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

