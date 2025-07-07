DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 115.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

