DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $187.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

