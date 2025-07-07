DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

