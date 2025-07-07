DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

