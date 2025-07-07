DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.1%

British American Tobacco stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

