DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 269 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Labcorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Labcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Labcorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Labcorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.89 on Monday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.96 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

