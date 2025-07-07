DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $286.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.