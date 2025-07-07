Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Stake Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

