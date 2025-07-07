Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 4th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Sunrun are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content and services through digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers and digital advertisers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to growth driven by rising internet usage, mobile connectivity and evolving digital‐advertising and subscription models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $108.67. 11,847,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,500. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $379.56. 2,863,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,830,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.60.

