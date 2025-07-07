Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,463.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

