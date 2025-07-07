DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.8%

DXC stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.20. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

