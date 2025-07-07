Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Elastic by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Elastic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Elastic Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.