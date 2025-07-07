Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

