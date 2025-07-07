EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

