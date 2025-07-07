EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EQT worth $40,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EQT by 1,466.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in EQT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE EQT opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

