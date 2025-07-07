Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,855.53 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,484.29 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,873.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

