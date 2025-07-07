First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after buying an additional 510,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,603,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.43. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

