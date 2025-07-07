First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after buying an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,489,000 after buying an additional 275,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 1.8%

ADM opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

