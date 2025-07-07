First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,651,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.3%

OC stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

