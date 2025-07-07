First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

DexCom stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

