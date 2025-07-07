First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $139.91 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

