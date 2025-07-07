First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $167.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.89 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

