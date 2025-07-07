First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,643,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $142.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.