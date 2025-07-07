First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.8%

EPAM opened at $182.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.