First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,260,000 after buying an additional 1,451,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,903 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 794,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 194,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,671,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $111.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

