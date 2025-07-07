First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $121.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $131.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

