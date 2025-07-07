First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RB Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after acquiring an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RB Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in RB Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RB Global by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

