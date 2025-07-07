First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,994.24. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,020 shares of company stock worth $4,979,594. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.