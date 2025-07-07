Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.