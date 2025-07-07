Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $52,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $851,245.12. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.