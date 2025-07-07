Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $45,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTW opened at $54.18 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.