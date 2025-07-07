Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

