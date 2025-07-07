Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

