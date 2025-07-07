Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $42,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $214.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.71 and a 12 month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

