HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,855,000 after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after buying an additional 326,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

