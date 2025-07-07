Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 12% – Here’s Why

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 283,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 91,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

Featured Stories

