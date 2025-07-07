IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,097,000 after buying an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in IAC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in IAC by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 920,875 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

