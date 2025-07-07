Infrastructure Stocks To Research – July 5th

NVIDIA, Datadog, Oracle, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Alibaba Group are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, maintain or operate essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, airports, power grids and utilities. Because these businesses often benefit from regulated returns or long-term contracts, their revenues tend to be more predictable and their dividends relatively stable, making them a common choice for income-focused or lower-volatility investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. 143,716,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,139,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Shares of DDOG traded up $20.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.60. 29,996,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 338.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,441,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,491. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.87. 10,592,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,641,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.22.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.58. 6,704,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,787,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $382.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 11,847,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,972,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62.

