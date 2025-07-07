Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.5%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $194.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.