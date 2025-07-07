Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.32 and a 1-year high of $183.76. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

